Serial killer nurse Lucy Letby given whole-life sentence
Nurse Lucy Letby, who was unmasked as the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times, has been given a whole-life sentence.
The 33-year-old was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.
She refused to appear in the dock for her sentencing hearing.
Letby will spend the rest of her life behind bars, becoming only the fourth woman in UK history to receive such a sentence.
Whole-life orders are the most severe punishment available and are reserved for those who commit the most heinous crimes.
Mr Justice Goss said the "cruelty and calculation" of Letby's actions were "truly horrific".
"You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions," he said.
He added handover sheets relating to all but the first four babies were found when police searched Letby's home, which he was satisfied she kept as "morbid records".
"There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your actions," he said.
"During the course of this trial you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing.
"You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors."
Earlier, the mother of a baby boy killed by nurse Letby said she was "horrified that someone so evil exists" as the families' victim impact statements were read out in court.
Addressing an empty dock, the mother of Baby C, who became emotional, told the court that knowing her son's murderer was watching over them was like "something out of a horror story".
The mother of Baby D, who was holding a toy rabbit as she read her statement, said Letby's "wicked sense of entitlement and abuse of her role as a trusted nurse" was a "scandal".
The parents of Baby G, who was the most premature of all the babies, weighing just 535g (1lb 3oz), told the court: "God saved her" but then "the devil found her".
BBC Action Line
This is a distressing case so if you, or someone you know, need help after reading about it, the details of organisations offering assistance can be found on the BBC Action Line website.
A total of 70 criminals are serving a whole-life order, four of whom are being held in secure hospitals.
They will never be considered for release, unless there are exceptional compassionate grounds to warrant it.
The girlfriend of Moors murderer Ian Brady, Myra Hindley and serial killers Rose West and Joanna Dennehy are the only women to currently be serving a whole-life sentence.