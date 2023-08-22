Everton stadium workers offered counselling after site death
Workers on Everton's new football stadium are being offered counselling following the death of a colleague.
Michael Jones, 26, died after being injured while working on the Bramley Moore-Dock site on 14 August.
Contractors Laing O'Rourke said staff would have access to an on-site trauma counsellor and posters would also be on display offering wellbeing services.
It comes as work resumes on Wednesday after construction operations were suspended following Mr Jones' death.
A spokesman for Laing O'Rourke said the decision was made following discussions with health and safety officials, Everton and Mr Jones' family.
"We have put in place additional support for everyone, including access to trained counsellors," the spokesman said.
"We are focused on returning to work in an appropriate and respectful way following last week's tragic incident."
Construction on the site, which started in 2021, was suspended while an investigation was launched by the Health and Safety Executive and Merseyside Police.
Everton are expected to leave their Goodison Park ground, which opened in 1892, for their new £760m stadium in late 2024.
Following Mr Jones' death, tributes poured in for the construction worker, who was described by his family as a "lifelong blue".
Everton manager Sean Dyche paid his respects at the site with a bouquet of flowers and a hand-written message.
Ahead of his team's Premier League home clash with Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laid a wreath that read: "Condolences from everyone at Liverpool Football Club. YNWA"
The team also held a minute's silence before applause rang out at Anfield in the 26th minute in his memory.
Everton supporters also unfurled RIP banners as players took to the pitch for their game at Aston Villa on Sunday ahead of the 26th minute applause.
Mr Jones' sister posted on social media that their family wanted to "pass on their many thanks and respect" for the tributes.
An Everton representative added: "This was a lovely heart-warming gesture which shows how united our city is in times of grief."
