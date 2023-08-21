Tributes paid to great-grandmother killed in Wirral crash
- Published
The family of a woman who died after a crash in Wirral have paid tribute to a "devoted wife, mum, nan and great nan".
Christine Jones, 68, died in hospital after a crash between a Ford Fiesta she was a passenger in and a Peugeot 3008 in Thornton Hough on 14 August.
Two male drivers were seriously hurt in the crash on Thornton Common Road.
A 60-year-old man from Neston previously held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was released under investigation.
In a tribute, Ms Jones's family said: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to all of the emergency services especially the wonderful staff at Aintree University Hospital.
"She was a devoted wife, mum, nan and great nan who loved her family, her home especially her beautiful garden."
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson of Merseyside Police said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
"Our thoughts are very much with Christine's family who have asked people to respect their privacy at this difficult time," he said.
"Our priority is to get answers for her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers."
He urged any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.