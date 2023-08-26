Everton hold applause in tribute to stadium worker
- Published
Everton players and fans held a minute's applause in memory of an engineer who died while working on the club's new stadium.
Michael Jones was described as "popular and generous" by his family in a tribute following his death on 14 August.
He was fatally injured while working on site at Bramley-Moore Dock.
Everton said it was "honoured" that his family accepted their invite to join fans at Goodison Park.
In the matchday programme, the club's interim chief Colin Chong wrote: "I have spoken personally with Michael's parents, Elaine and Mick, to offer my deepest sympathies and extend on behalf of everyone at the club our full support."
The applause - held before the match with Wolverhampton Wanderers - also paid tribute to the club's former goalkeeper Andy Rankin, who recently died at the age of 79, and Joe Melia, who died earlier this August while paddleboarding.
Mr Jones' family issued a tribute in which they said the 26-year-old was "adored by everyone and he loved spending time with his dad watching Everton".
They described him as a "keen footballer" who had played in a junior club near his Kirkby home, with the future professional player Tom Davies.
Mr Jones later became a ventilation engineer and "naturally, was pleased and proud to be lending his talents to the development of Everton's new stadium", his family said.
Flowers have been left outside the development, including from Everton and Liverpool FC, and fans at both clubs also paid tribute during last weekend's matches.
Everton said it would consult his family on plans for a lasting memorial.
Earlier this week, work resumed on-site after construction, which began in 2021, was suspended following Mr Jones' death.
An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive and Merseyside Police.
Gareth Jacques, the stadium's project director for the construction company Laing O'Rourke, described Mr Jones as "a valued member" of the team.
"We will do all we can to support his family and our wider project team at Everton who are all shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic incident."
Everton are expected to leave their Goodison Park home for the £760m stadium in late 2024.
