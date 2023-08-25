Cheeky otter caught stealing £100k of hotel pond's Koi carp
- Published
A hotel has captured the moment a "sneaky" otter was "caught red-handed" stealing fish from its pond.
The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel, near Chester, set up CCTV after about 50 Koi, an Amur carp breed, went missing.
A video showed the cheeky otter navigate electric fences and snatch the fish, which each cost about £2,000, before fleeing totally unscathed.
Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels & Inns, said it was a surprise to discover an otter was the culprit.
Having noticed the venue was losing fish across two ponds located in the hotel spa's Asian Sensory Garden, the team turned to CCTV to see if they could get to the bottom of the disappearance.
Despite an electric fence put in place to prevent herons from catching fish, the hotel revealed in a Facebook post, how the hungry otter had managed to feast on the pond's Koi, also known as Nishikigoi.
"It was definitely a surprise to say the least to find that an otter was the culprit for our huge loss of fish," Mr Nelson said.
"With the fences we have installed previously to protect smaller fish from herons, we didn't expect any large animals to be able to access the pond areas.
"With around £100k worth of Koi now lost, we are trying to find a solution to prevent any further loss."