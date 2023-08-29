Ashley Dale: Extradited man appears in court over shooting death
- Published
A man who was extradited from Spain and charged with the shooting murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool has appeared in court.
The 28-year-old was shot dead in the garden of her home in Old Swan on 21 August last year.
Ian Fitzgibbon, also 28, was arrested by Spanish police and extradited on Thursday.
He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Manchester and was not asked to enter pleas.
He is also charged with conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Alex Langhorn, prosecuting, asked for the case to be joined up with other defendants who have already been charged in connection with the death of Miss Dale, who worked as an environmental health worker for Knowsley Council.
Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, have been previously charged with Ms Dale's murder.
Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case to 11 September, when a pre-trial review is due to be held.
The judge fixed a provisional trial date for Mr Fitzgibbon to 2 October, when the other four defendants are already due to stand trial along with Kallum Radford, who denies assisting an offender.
No application for bail was made and Mr Fitzgibbon.
Miss Dale's mother and two male relatives were in court for the short hearing.