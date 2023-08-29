Liverpool flood deaths: Dad lucky to escape spot where couple died - son
A man whose father had a "fortunate" escape from floodwater at the spot where a couple died has said action must be taken to make the road safe.
Elaine, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, died after getting stuck inside a Mercedes in deep floodwater on Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, on Saturday.
James, who lives nearby, said his 73-year-old father John had to be rescued from his car after heavy rain in May.
"It's scary, [as] it could have been him," he said.
On Monday, Mr and Mrs Marco's family said the couple's deaths had left them "devastated and heartbroken", while Rabbi Avremi Kievman, who had been friends with the couple for 30 years, said the community had suffered a "terrible loss".
Police have appealed for anyone who was on Queens Drive and saw what happened on Saturday, or stopped to try and help, to come forward and a file has been passed to the coroner.
Amateur footage of what happened appeared to show water gushing on to the road, which dips under a bridge, and Met Office data showed rainfall of more than 32mm (1.25in) an hour was measured nearby.
James, who asked for only his first name to be used, said what happened had been "horrific" and had triggered memories of his father's escape.
"It could have been him. It's frightening," he said.
He said the spot under the bridge had a "tendency to flood" and it was difficult to gauge the depth of the water.
He said his father had driven through standing water there several times and "must have misjudged the depth" when he got stuck.
James said his father's car had drifted in the water and his electrics cut out.
"Fortunately, he managed to escape the vehicle through the back door and was successfully rescued by the fire brigade," he said.
He said when he arrived at the scene to take John home, his father's car was fully submerged and he could only see part of the roof.
"I don't know how he got out," he said.
He said action needed to be taken so it "can't ever happen again".
Water firm United Utilities has said the flooding was not caused by a burst pipe.
Liverpool's deputy lord mayor Richard Kemp said he had been raising concerns about flooding in the area for about 20 years.
In a letter to the council, he said short-term measures, such as flushing out the drains, had "never been enough" and there needed to be better drainage and lighting and a warning system for drivers.
Liverpool City Council said highways staff had assisted the police and the road would "remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place".
