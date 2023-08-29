Boy, 17, arrested after woman found dead outside Warrington home
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead outside her home.
She was found outside a house on Phoenix Place, Warrington, at about 09:40 BST following a "domestic incident", Cheshire Police said.
The 48-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
Officers said they believed it was an "isolated incident" and have asked for any witnesses to contact them.
Det Supt Jon Betts said: "A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and he is being held in police custody.
"There is currently an increased police presence in the local area, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer."
He added he wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area between 09:30 and 09:45 or who had any video or dashcam footage.