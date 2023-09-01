St Helens man who died day after attack was 'larger than life'
- Published
A "fiercely independent" man who died a day after he was reportedly assaulted at his home was "larger than life", his family have said.
Merseyside Police said Philip Quinn was taken to hospital after being found on Brookhouse Grove, St Helens, in the early hours of 22 August.
It said the 54-year-old was discharged but collapsed at his home the next day.
In a tribute, his family said he had "loved being with other people" and "would get along with anyone".
"His death has left an enormous hole in our lives," they said.
"We are shocked and devastated at the loss of a beloved son, brother and brother-in-law."
Appealing for information about his death, they said Mr Quinn, who was autistic and had learning disabilities, had been "fiercely independent and had lived happily at his home in Brookhouse Grove for the past seven years".
"Philip was larger than life, he loved being with other people, and would get along with anyone," they added.
A police representative said two men, aged 42 and 54, and a 29-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr Quinn's death.
They added that all three had since been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.