Lack of investigation work on flooding deaths road, councillor says
- Published
A councillor has raised concerns about the apparent lack of investigation work being done on a road where a couple died in floodwater under a bridge.
Elaine and Philip Marco died after getting stuck inside a black Mercedes in deep floodwater in Queens Drive, Mossley Hill, Liverpool, on 26 August.
The road is expected to be closed for some time for an investigation.
Liberal Democrat Richard Kemp said it was a "disgrace" that no work had been done over the "quiet" weekend days.
The BBC has contacted Liverpool City Council for a response.
In a letter to the council's leader, Mr Kemp said the closure would cause "gridlock".
Schools in the area had "major problems in the first week of term as new parents adjust to routines" with school traffic overloading the roads, he said.
He added that diversions would put "huge pressure" on the road systems and cause increased pollution and time delays.
Mr Kemp said he was "amazed" there was no work done over the weekend when "every single day" should be used to carry out "necessary work".
"To not use the quiet days of the weekend to continue with the work is an absolute disgrace," he said.
A Liverpool City Council spokesman previously said highways staff had assisted the police, adding: "Our thoughts are with those involved and their families.
"The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area."
Mrs Marco, 75, and her husband, 77, were pronounced dead in hospital a week before their 54th wedding anniversary.
Passers-by had fought to help the pair, where amateur footage appeared to show water gushing on to the road, which dips under a bridge.
At the opening of an inquest, the senior coroner said Liverpool City Council, Network Rail and United Utilities needed to answer questions.
He asked for inquiries into past incidents on the road, which had been flooded on several occasions, and the "lessons learned from previous experience".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk