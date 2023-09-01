Ellesmere Port man who stabbed mum after bingo detained in hospital
A man who stabbed his mother after she returned from bingo has been detained indefinitely in a secure hospital.
Marc Weaver attacked his 73-year-old mum on 11 July last year after she pulled into her driveway and he stabbed her with two knives he had taped together.
The 48-year-old also attacked two neighbours who tried to help.
Weaver was earlier convicted of attempted murder and assault at Chester Crown Court.
Cheshire Police found he had taped two knives together to use as a weapon during the assault in Ellesmere Port at about midnight.
'Absolutely terrifying'
His mum had returned to her home on Hope Farm Road after spending the evening with a friend.
Two of her neighbours, who were woken by the screams and a car horn, rushed to help but were then attacked by Weaver.
He bit one neighbour who grappled with him and stabbed the other in the leg, the force said.
Weaver then ran off but was quickly located and arrested by police.
Det Insp David Hutcheon said it had been "absolutely terrifying" for the victims.
"He tried to murder his own mother and was willing to harm anyone who got in his way - even injuring her neighbour who tried to help her."
He said he hoped the sentence would bring "some closure" for the victims and their families.