Liverpool FC: Anfield dream comes true for emotional Reds fan
- Published
A disabled Liverpool fan's dream to watch a match at Anfield stadium has been fulfilled.
Eleven-year-old Daire captured the hearts of thousands after footage of him at Sunday's clash with Aston Villa went viral.
Daire, who was born without arms or legs, broke down in tears as the club's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone rang out around the stadium.
The young Reds fan, from Cavan in Ireland, was also given a stadium tour.
The Liverpool Disabled Supporters' Association made the visit possible after they were contacted by a charity in Ireland, and Daire was also presented with a signed shirt.
Ted Morris, chairman of the association, said: "I was contacted by a detective from the Irish Garda, which has a charity called Little Blue Heroes and asked if I could help fulfil his wish, which was to visit Anfield.
"To achieve the request, I gifted my wheelchair bay to Daire and my seat to his dad."
He added: "We arranged a private stadium tour on Saturday, and as you can see, he attended the game on Sunday.
"It was amazing. We also gave him a signed Jota and Carragher shirt, and Becky Easton from LFC Women and David Fairclough also spent some time with him, making his dream come true."