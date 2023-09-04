Kirkby: Dog that mauled girl, 3, was banned breed, police say
- Published
A dog that attacked a three-year-old girl was a breed which is banned in the UK, police have confirmed.
The child was rushed to hospital after the attack outside a pub in Kirkby town centre on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
Her injuries were described as "significant" but not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.
The force said the dog was a Pit Bull Terrier which would be "humanely destroyed".
A 31-year-old man from Ormskirk, who was detained on suspicion of affray and having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place has been released under investigation.
Police said the scene, outside the Market Tavern pub in Newtown Gardens, was busy at the time of the attack around 15:15 BST and appealed for information.
In the UK, it is illegal to own certain types of dog, including Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro breeds.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk