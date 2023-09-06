Litherland murder arrests after man stabbed at home
A man and a woman have been been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died in a stabbing at a home.
Police were called to a disturbance at a home on Sefton View in Litherland just after 23:30 BST on Tuesday and the man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed, Merseyside Police said.
A 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in custody.
An investigation was launched and house-to-house inquiries were taking place.
Det Ch Insp Ben Dyer said: "Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the man who sadly died."
He appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, adding: "We are also asking any motorists who were in the area to check their dashcam footage."
