Electric vehicle production begins at unique plant
- Published
Electric vehicle production has officially started at a factory in Cheshire.
Stellantis's factory in Ellesmere Port is the UK's only dedicated manufacturing plant for the vehicles.
Electric vans such as the Vauxhall Combo Electric, Opel Combo Electric, Citroen e-Berlingo and Fiat E-Doblo will be made at the site.
A £100m investment by Stellantis secured the future of the former Vauxhall car manufacturing site.
The plant's future had been in doubt due to post-Brexit trading arrangements.
The factory is solely producing electric vehicles, with the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans set to be banned in the UK from 2030.
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: "Today's announcement is a very visible demonstration that this government has got the right plan for the UK's automotive sector.
"Alongside recent investments from other major vehicle manufacturers, we are ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of automotive innovation as well as securing jobs in this critical industry and its wider supply chain."
Plant director Diane Miller said: "The start of electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port signals a bright future for the plant, ensuring it will continue to manufacture vehicles for many years to come.
"With Vauxhall's long history of UK manufacturing, it's especially fitting that the first electric model to roll off Ellesmere Port's production line is a Combo Electric, whilst the welcome addition of the Fiat E-Doblo to the plant is a positive reflection of increasing electric vehicle demand."
