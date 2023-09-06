Brighton-le-Sands woman dies weeks after dog attack
A woman has died two weeks after she was attacked by two Rottweiler dogs.
Marie Stevens, 40, was was found dead at her home in Brighton-le-Sands, Merseyside on 3 September.
Merseyside Police said that a post mortem determined the primary cause of death was a blood clot.
Ms Stevens was bitten on her arms and legs in the attack on Park Lane West, Netherton on 18 August and required hospital treatment.
After the attack a 41-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Netherton were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
Both suspects were later bailed with conditions.
