Referee calls for FA support after attack by spectator
- Published
A referee is calling for more support from the FA after he was punched twice by a spectator, who has won an appeal against a ban preventing him from attending games.
The Merseyside official was hit after raising complaints about how a teenage referee officiating an Under-7s game was threatened.
He said he was "sickened" after Adam Sears said he would "drop" the teenager.
The FA said abuse was "unacceptable".
The 29-year-old was convicted of assault by beating and the use of threatening behaviour to cause fear, he was sentenced to 150 hours community service.
Sears had been watching his stepson play in a match when he became angry after the boy was substituted.
According to an FA judgement, it was claimed he repeatedly told the young referee he would "drop him" through gritted teeth while clenching his fists.
The teenage referee blew the whistle and abandoned the game.
'Meant to be fun'
The older referee, who was officiating a different game at the same venue, was alerted and spoke to the managers of the team in which Sears' stepson was playing.
CCTV footage shows Sears then pulling up in car and getting out, before throwing two punches at the older referee, who is from Merseyside.
The official said "justice was done" after the sentencing, but he feared for the teenager's safety and urged the FA to protect young referees.
"It was an Under-7s game. It wasn't the World Cup final. It is meant to be fun at that age."
He said the assault also "knocked" the teenager's confidence, adding that Sears' behaviour was "a lorry load of aggro".
He said the FA had promised the teenager a mentor but "it hasn't materialised".
Sears recently appealed against an initial five-year suspension by the FA from all football activities including attending matches.
In the judgement, Liverpool County FA said they "imposed a ground ban by default in such cases, having received guidance".
However the FA appeal board said the ban was "excessive" and "there was no justification in the reasons as to why a ground ban was considered appropriate, given the purported intention to impose the minimum sanction".
It decided the suspension should be amended so he could watch games at venues, but they described his behaviour in January as "confrontational and aggressive".
The response comes after hundreds of grassroots referees told the BBC they fear for their safety when officiating and have been dissatisfied with previous measures to tackle abuse.
Last October, Merseyside Youth Football League held a strike in protest against aggression towards referees.
In a recent statement to the BBC, an FA spokesman described the 31,000 referees who work in England as "the lifeblood of our game".
"We understand the challenges that some of them face, and we have been very clear that all forms of abuse, whether on or off the pitch, are completely unacceptable.
"While it is only a small minority of people who behave badly to referees, this is still too many, and we will continue to do everything we can to stamp out this behaviour from our game."
The FA recently launched a three-year strategy, which includes increasing safety for referees.
Steps involve the ongoing trial of body cameras on grassroots referees, and points deductions for teams "if their players or coaches commit repeated offences of serious misconduct".
Andrew Raisbeck, who is a referee in Oxfordshire, has recently developed an app to report abusive touchline behaviour after his experience of dealing with incidents.