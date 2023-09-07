Wirral Council issues warning after bin lorry fires
- Published
Residents have been warned not to put batteries or disposable barbeques in their waste bins after a series of fires.
Waste crews on Wirral, Merseyside reported that two bin lorries had caught fire this week due to the items.
Wirral Council said that when bin lorry waste catches fire, it has to be dumped to be extinguished.
The local authority demonstrated the point with a stark image on social media.
It showed waste dumped on a street in the Birkenhead area on Thursday, which was extinguished by fire crews.
It was later cleaned up, the local authority said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.