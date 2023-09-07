Man suffers head injuries in Liverpool baseball bat attack
A man has suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked with a baseball bat.
Emergency services were called to assist the man, in his 50s, after the incident on Naseby Street, Walton on Merseyside at 17:45 BST.
A 48-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Ch Insp Paul Rannard from Merseyside Police said: "The use of a baseball bat as a weapon is totally unacceptable.
"We have made two swift arrests and continue to make enquiries at the scene following this incident, to establish exactly what has taken place."
He added: "We would like to speak to anyone who might have seen any part of this incident, and anyone who might have been driving in the area of Naseby Street at the time who could've captured dashcam footage of those involved."