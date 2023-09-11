Matthew Lock: Tributes paid as much-loved councillor dies at 19
- Published
Tributes are being paid to a "unbelievably generous" young Merseyside councillor who has died at the age of 19.
Matthew Lock was a "dedicated" Labour councillor for Maghull and Lydiate with "boundless enthusiasm", Sefton Cenral MP Bill Esterson said.
The circumstances of his death have not been detailed but Mr Esterson described it as "sudden".
He said he was "devastated" and Mr Lock "couldn't do enough for people".
"He was so spirited on behalf of other people, he showed how much he cared about others," Mr Esterson said.
"Matty was a lovely young man who had achieved so much and had so many plans for the future."
Mr Esterson said Mr Lock had made an "amazing contribution to the community" and his "unbelievable generosity of spirit" had been reflected in the "sense of love and outpouring".
"Very few people of his age leave such an impression on other people," he said.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was among hundreds of others who have shared condolences.
In a post on X, she said: "Incredibly sad news, Matty did so much for his community. My love and prayers are with his friends and family."
A post from the Labour North West account said Mr Lock "had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential who I know was admired and loved across our party".
Mr Lock was also known for his appearances ITV show This Morning, where he reviewed vacuum cleaners - a passion which he developed as a child.
This Morning posted a message expressing shock and sadness at the news.
The show said Mr Lock was "a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious".
"His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he'd turned a childhood hobby into a career," they said.
"We will miss him and send our condolences to his family."
TV presenter Alison Hammond described him as "a lovely man" while Rylan Clark also expressed his sadness.
