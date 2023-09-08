Everton: 'Forever in our hearts' - funeral tribute for fan
- Published
Everton captain Seamus Coleman joined thousands of mourners at the funeral of a lifelong fan who died working on the club's new stadium.
Well-wishers lined the streets around Goodison Park to pay their respects to 26-year-old Michael Jones after a church service in Kirkby.
Earlier, his family were read a moving poem as they said their goodbyes while the site closed for the day.
Mr Jones was fatally injured working on the docklands site on 14 August.
His family travelled in a blue hearse with images of Goodison Park on the side along with pictures of club greats Howard Kendall, Alan Ball and Colin Harvey.
Written across the hearse was Everton's Latin motto, Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, with the words 'Our Lad' spelt out in flowers on top.
Horses draped in Everton flags pulled a grand white cart bearing the coffin towards St Joseph and St Laurence church.
During the service, a poem called 'Forever in Our Hearts' and written for Mr Jones - whose middle name was Goodison - was read to family, friends and club officials.
One verse included the line: "We know you're watching Saturday, behind the Boys in Blue, but the next three points that Everton get, Michael - they'll be just for you."
As well as club captain Coleman, Everton's Interim Chief Executive Colin Chong and Club Ambassadors Graham Stuart and Ian Snodin were also in attendance.
Tributes
Hundreds of fans wearing Everton shirts and scarves waited for the bagpiper-led procession as it passed by Goodison Park and the new stadium site on Regent Road, en-route to a final farewell at Anfield Crematorium.
On the Bramley-Moore Dock site where the tragedy happened, the club's construction partner Laing O'Rourke tilted the gibs of all cranes towards Goodison Park, where Mr Jones' family and friends will gather in the evening as guests of the club.
Tributes poured in for the popular young Blues fan, with the Everton Fans' Forum stating: "Today, we pause to honour the memory of Michael Jones. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and those who shared in his life. Rest peacefully, Michael."
Following Mr Jones' death, Everton manager Sean Dyche paid his respects at the site with a bouquet of flowers and a hand-written message.
Ahead of his team's Premier League home clash with Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laid a wreath that read: "Condolences from everyone at Liverpool Football Club. YNWA"
The team also held a minute's silence before applause rang out at Anfield in the 26th minute in his memory.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk