Motorbike rider dies in crash with car on main Wirral road
- Published
A motorbike rider has died in a crash with a car on a main road in Wirral, police said.
The 35-year-old's motorbike collided with a Citroen C3 Aircross car just after 19:00 BST on Sunday on New Chester Road, Bromborough.
Merseyside Police said the car had turned right from Hesketh Way.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but he died of his injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses or any dashcam footage.
Ch Insp Bobby Woodhall, said the man's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by family liaison officers.
He added: "We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.
"Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened."
An air ambulance helicopter also attended the scene.