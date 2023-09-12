Merseyside Police must cut £15m from budget by 2028, PCC says
Merseyside Police has "significant funding challenges ahead" and will need to make further cuts, the region's police and crime commissioner has said.
In a report, Labour's Emily Spurrell said she had approved £2.9m of cuts for 2023/24, but the force would need to save a further £15.3m by 2027/28.
She said Merseyside Police made cuts of about £3m in the last financial year and was "desperately underfunded".
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Ms Spurrell's report revealed about £2m of the cuts for the coming year related to roles that had been vacant for "a significant time" and were no longer required, while an additional £113,000 was saved by closing facilities deemed surplus to requirements.
It also showed that two former police stations, in Garston and Heswall, were sold during the last year.
She said in the document that given the "current uncertainty around police funding and the ongoing challenges we face, I have taken the decision to review the current estate strategy and our future plans to ensure value for money and financial diligence".
She said that work included "ensuring all our assets, such as our community police stations... are being used in the best possible way to ensure a visible, proactive service" and that a revised estate strategy would be published in the coming months.
She said the region was "desperately underfunded" and she had taken every opportunity to lobby ministers and officials to ensure it received a "fair share" of all funds allocated to policing.
She added that despite "significant challenges", His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary had recently found the force was delivering value for money for residents.