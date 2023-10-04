Ukraine generator renovator says he wanted to do something to help
A retired teacher who spends hours every day fixing generators for Ukraine has said he took up the work because he wanted to help the embattled nation.
In his makeshift back garden workshop in Liverpool, John Hardisty puts machines he has gathered from across the North West back into working order.
He said he started when he saw an appeal for generators and had now refurbished 34.
They have all been sent to Ukraine to help where power lines are down.
Mr Hardisty said Russia's invasion of the country had spurred him into action.
"The situation in Russia was not to my liking 20 years ago, and once they invaded Ukraine... that really upset me and I felt I had to do something," he said.
In December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said generators were now "as necessary in Ukraine as armoured vehicles and bulletproof vests", as Russian strikes on the country's energy grid had left millions without power.
'A very good man'
Mr Hardisty said he "saw an appeal for generators, which was based in North Wales, and I responded, because I have a generator myself that I could donate" and things snowballed from there.
Soon after, he was buying second-hand generators and collecting donated ones, including two which came from a Wirral ice cream seller.
Paula Sells, who organised the initial appeal and helps get Mr Hardisty's generators to Ukraine, said they are often used by families or taken to the volunteer army for military use.
"The generators are needed for medical facilities and for domestic use and hospitals and businesses," she said.
"One woman who received a small generator said she was so happy because now all the people in her street could charge their mobile phone."
She said Mr Hardisty's generosity in not only servicing the generators, but also buying them was "unique".
"John has certainly been special," she said.
Mark Bainbridge, who lives next door to Mr Hardisty, said his neighbour was "a very good man" who had recognised the importance of energy supplies for ordinary people.
"It's nice to see the fruits of all his labours going across the seas to help people who are in a very unfortunate position," he said.
Mr Hardisty said that his work would continue for the foreseeable and he was now also looking to source redundant medical equipment to help a front-line hospital.
