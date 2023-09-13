Liverpool bus lanes scrapped in 2014 set to return
Bus lanes scrapped in Liverpool almost a decade ago are set to return.
Former mayor Joe Anderson got rid of almost all the city's priority bus lanes in 2014 after a year-long trial.
The move was criticised at the time by bus companies and environmental groups but he insisted they did not work and caused congestion.
Now the council is bringing back the lanes in a bid to encourage more people to use public transport and reduce dependency on cars.
The report does not make clear what enforcement measures will be used to keep bus lanes clear of other vehicles.
The five priority lanes on some of the city region's busiest routes are part of a four-year transport strategy. Currently, 62% of journeys across Merseyside are taken by car.
The selected routes include the 10A between Liverpool and St Helens; the 86 from Liverpool to Speke/John Lennon Airport; the 53 service from Liverpool to Bootle and Crosby; the 79 route from Liverpool to Halewood and Widnes and the 20/21 from Liverpool to Tower Hill, Kirkby.
Traffic signals, bus stops and shelters would also be upgraded, with real time travel information being displayed.
The council also intends to create new links to under-served parts of the city and areas seeing growth such as Bramley Moore Dock where Everton's new stadium is being built.
Dan Barrington, the city council's cabinet member for transport and connectivity, said: "From a climate change and air quality perspective our reliance on the car is unsustainable.
"And in many ways its impractical with almost two thirds of all car journeys less than 5km, we need to make it much easier, safer and more convenient for people to get around by walking or cycling."
The leader of the city's Liberal Democrat opposition, councillor Carl Cashman said the move "made perfect sense".
He added: "Let's not forget that bus lanes where scrapped by Joe Anderson back in 2014 after he got in a traffic jam and got sad that buses were going past him.
"In some routes this has been better for traffic but in some it has made matters worse.
He said Labour's metropolitan mayor Steve Rotheram had "promised us a public transport system to rival London".
"In reality, we've had delays, deterioration of services and bus cuts," he said.
"This has all led to a public transport system that is not fit for a 21st Century city."