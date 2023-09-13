Boy, 16, seriously injured after Warrington hit-and-run crash
- Published
A 16-year-old cyclist has been seriously hurt after he was knocked down in a hit-and-run.
The boy was hit by a silver Audi A6 on the A49 Winwick Road in Warrington at about 16:15 BST on Tuesday.
Cheshire Police said the car failed to stop and was found abandoned by officers in an alleyway near Longford Street and Rhodes Street.
The cyclist was airlifted to hospital. His injuries were believed to be potentially life-changing, police said.
Sgt Anthony Gallagher said: "The victim in this case sustained serious injuries and we're committed to doing all we can to trace the person responsible.
"This incident happened at a busy time of day and as part of our inquiries, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has any dashcam or CCTV footage."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk