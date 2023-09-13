PC who grabbed domestic attack victim by throat sacked
A PC who grabbed a victim of domestic assault by the throat while restraining her has been sacked.
An Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found Robert Marshall used excessive force at a Liverpool hotel on 26 July 2022.
It found his restraint of the woman, who was not arrested, which was not necessary, proportionate or reasonable.
PC Marshall was dismissed from Merseyside Police for gross misconduct and placed on the police barred list.
The IOPC said the force made a referral about the officer's actions in August 2022.
A representative said a "four-month investigation" had reviewed "extensive body-worn video footage... in addition to 999 calls, disciplinary records and local and national force policies" and had seen accounts obtained from the officers present.
'Held accountable'
They said the evidence showed PC Marshall used an "angry and confrontational" tone of voice before "taking hold of the victim by her throat, pushing her against the wall and pinning her there momentarily after she had removed the officer's tie".
They added that he also told her he would break her neck if she grabbed him and reapplied his forearm to her throat as he tried to handcuff her, leading "an apparent momentary loss of consciousness".
Finding PC Marshall had a case to answer for gross misconduct, the IOPC referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided not to authorise criminal charges.
Merseyside Police said a disciplinary panel heard PC Marshall repeatedly used an excessive amount of force, which was not necessary, proportionate or reasonable and his actions were further compounded by the fact the woman had been the victim of a domestic assault.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said "self-control and tolerance" were essential for police officers, "particularly when responding to incidents when a member of pubic is likely to be in a state of distress".
She said PC Marshall had not been able to "justify the way he spoke to the woman or the level of the force he used" and the IOPC's investigation had ensured he "was held accountable for his actions".
Merseyside Police's Ch Supt Jennifer Wilson said PC Marshall's actions were "unacceptable".
He was dismissed without notice and placed on the police barred list, preventing him from future employment with the service.
