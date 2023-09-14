Revamp underway for world's first railway viaduct
A £3.8m scheme to overhaul the world's first railway viaduct is underway.
Sankey Viaduct opened in 1830 to connect Liverpool and Manchester in the first intercity passenger route.
The 193-year-old landmark in Newton-le-Willows will have brickwork and mortar repaired, strengthening anchors added and metalwork repainted.
Network Rail's Mark Evans said the viaduct, which bridges a 160 metre gap over the Sankey valley, is a tribute to Victorian civil engineering.
"It's a privilege to look after so many significant buildings and structures across the rail network, but Sankey viaduct has got to be one of the unsung heroes," he said.
"This restoration will not only make sure it looks good to celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2030, but will also secure passenger and freight trains for the future too."
Known as Nine Arches Viaduct, the Grade I-listed structure was designed by rail pioneer George Stephenson and was built between 1828 and 1830.
A team of 25 engineers and scaffolding specialists will use specialist mixes to match existing materials, while the metalwork will be painted in keeping with how the structure was originally intended to look.
Each arch spans 15m and is between 17 and 21 metres above the valley floor. The viaduct, which carries twin railway lines, is used by up to five trains per hour.
The major restoration work is expected to take four months to complete.
