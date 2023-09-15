Southport crash: Woman dies after car hits post
A 75-year-old woman has died after a car crashed into a post in a seaside town.
A white Vauxhall Mokka struck a post on Wennington Road in Southport, at 13:45 BST on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.
The woman, from Southport, who was driving the car, was taken to hospital where she later died.
The force said an investigation had been launched and Wennington Road had since reopened.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "I thank the local community for their patience and understanding.
"If anyone saw the 23 plate white Vauxhall Mokka in the area at the time, I would be grateful if they could give my team a call."
He also urged residents with CCTV or doorbell footage of the car before the crash to contact the force.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant it may appear, could assist us in our investigation," he added.
