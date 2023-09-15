Row breaks out over Wirral Council's refusal of church sign
A row has broken out after councillors refused permission for a church sign over its size, location and look.
Plans to build a larger aluminium sign to replace a rotten wooden one at St Oswald's Church in Bidston have been rejected by Wirral Council.
The church said the sign was needed to attract new visitors.
But planners rejected it and said the church was different to others due to its prominence, listed buildings around it and it being in a conservation area.
The church said the design, measuring 6ft (1.8m) high and 3.9ft (1.2m) wide, would "breathe new life into our building".
Reverend Joe Smith added: "Too many churches are closing across the UK because of a lack of interest."
He said he believed the new board would "help turn St Oswald's Church around".
The council heard that the church had already spent £1,000 on the sign, after believing it would be approved.
But Wirral Council officers voted seven to three to refuse it and said it would be "harmful to the character and appearance of the conservation area and its key views".
'Rules are rules'
Examples had been cited about similar signs at other churches across Wirral and in other conservation areas.
But the planners argued this church was different due to its prominence, listed buildings around it, lack of trees around it and the conservation area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Julie McManus said she felt "disgusted" by the decision.
"I am furious. I am disappointed. I feel like crying. As councillors we are here to support our residents," she said.
But Councillor Kathy Hodson said she found it "rather disingenuous" that the church said it would "stand and fall on the basis of a metal sign".
Councillor Simon Mountney added: "I want the church to survive but no matter to who it is, rules are rules I'm afraid."
