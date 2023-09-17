Matthew Daulby: Everton fans pay tribute to teenager who was stabbed to death

A banner for the late Matthew Daulby in the stands during Everton's game against ArsenalBradley Collyer/PA Wire
Supporters paid tribute to Matthew Daulby at Goodison Park

Everton fans have paid tribute during their Premier League game to a teenage supporter who was stabbed to death.

The crowd at the Blues' game against Arsenal at Goodison Park applauded in the 19th minute for Matthew Daulby, of Liverpool, who was fatally attacked in Ormskirk on 29 July.

The 19-year-old was one of two people stabbed near Railway Road on a night out.

His family said the season ticket holder had a "zest for life".

Police handout
Matthew Daulby was a Blues season ticket member

Finley Cook, 20, of Ormskirk, and Henry Houghton, 18, of Scarisbrick, have been charged with Mr Daulby's murder.

