Birkenhead American pit bull put down after attack on woman
- Published
An American pit bull which severely mauled a woman has been destroyed, police have said.
The 51-year-old victim is in hospital after suffering bites to her neck, face and arms in Orrets Meadow Road in Birkenhead at 17:30 BST on Saturday.
Merseyside Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of owning a banned breed and having a dog dangerously out of control has now been released under investigation.
