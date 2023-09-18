Birkenhead American pit bull put down after attack on woman

An American pit bull which severely mauled a woman has been destroyed, police have said.

The 51-year-old victim is in hospital after suffering bites to her neck, face and arms in Orrets Meadow Road in Birkenhead at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Merseyside Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of owning a banned breed and having a dog dangerously out of control has now been released under investigation.

