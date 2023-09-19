Liverpool crash: Man dies after being hit by van in city centre
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a van in a city centre.
The 18-year-old man was hit by a white van on Hatton Garden in Liverpool, near the Dale Street junction, at about 15:45 BST on Monday, Merseyside Police said.
He died at the scene and his family have been informed, the force added.
Police said the driver of the van stopped and was assisting officers with their inquiries and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.