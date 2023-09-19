Bootle man guilty of stabbing boy, 12, on bouncy castle
- Published
A man has been found guilty of stabbing a 12-year-old boy on a bouncy castle.
Mason Clague, of Southport Road, Bootle, was convicted by a jury of attacking the boy in April 2021.
Liverpool Crown Court heard the 22-year-old stabbed the boy in the leg while he was playing in a garden in what police described as a "despicable" attack.
Clague is due to be sentenced for wounding with intent at the same court on 27 September.
He was cleared of a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.