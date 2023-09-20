Axed Liverpool bus lanes to return, council confirms
- Published
Bus lanes scrapped in Liverpool almost a decade ago will return, the city's council has confirmed.
Former mayor Joe Anderson got rid of almost all the city's priority bus lanes in 2014 after a year-long trial.
The move was criticised by bus firms and environmental groups at the time but he insisted they caused congestion.
Liverpool City Council's plan to bring back five priority bus lanes to encourage public transport has now been approved in a cabinet meeting.
The priority lanes on some of the city's busiest routes are part of a four-year transport strategy.
The selected routes include the 10A between Liverpool and St Helens; the 86 from Liverpool to Speke/John Lennon Airport; the 53 service from Liverpool to Bootle and Crosby; the 79 route from Liverpool to Halewood and Widnes and the 20/21 from Liverpool to Tower Hill, Kirkby.
Council deputy leader Dan Barrington said the plans would cut help the number of journeys taken by car, which is currently 62% in Merseyside.
The council said it would also upgrade traffic signals, bus stops and shelters.
Ruth Bennett, who also serves as deputy leader and is cabinet member for finances, resources and transformation, said she had "happy tears" when she read the plan.
"I've spent seven years nagging to get bus lanes back in Netherley on the 79 route," she said.
"I'm in an area that relies heavily on public transport and removal of the bus lanes made a difference and added to people's travel time."
Council leader Liam Robinson said public transport must become "a first choice, not a last resort".
Further bus links have been earmarked for around Liverpool Waters developments and Bramley Moore Dock stadium, central Liverpool and the Knowledge Quarter, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.