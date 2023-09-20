Merseyrail: Disruption on rail services after heavy flooding
- Published
Rail passengers are facing disruption after heavy flooding led to the closure of part of the line between Liverpool and Ormskirk.
Operator Merseyrail said trains between Ormskirk and Town Green had been suspended due to heavy rainfall.
Passengers have been urged to check timetables before travelling.
Services will start and terminate at Town Green with a rail replacement service expected to run between Ormskirk and Town Green later.
Buses will run from Ormskirk on the bridge to Town Green, collecting outside the Co-Op supermarket, and passengers will be dropped off outside Arthur's Pub.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.