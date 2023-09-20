Chester crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus on a slip road.
Emergency services were called after the crash on the westbound slip road between the A41 and A55 in Chester at about 06:50 BST.
Cheshire Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force confirmed an investigation into the incident was under way and urged anyone with information or video footage to come forward.
