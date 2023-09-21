Brother of Elle Edwards' murderer given gang injunction
The brother of the man who shot dead Elle Edwards outside a pub has been given a gang injunction.
Lewis Chapman, 22, was banned from engaging in gang-related activity on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
The order, which runs until March 2025, prevents him from entering the Woodchurch, Beechwood or Ford estates in Birkenhead and riding motorbikes.
His brother, Connor, was also given a gang injunction, two months before he murdered Ms Edwards last Christmas Eve.
Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men in the culmination of a gang feud.
He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years in July.
The injunction notice said Lewis Chapman was prohibited from threatening to use violence against any person or property including by phone or internet and engaging in any abusive behaviour.
Issued by Liverpool County Court, it also prevents him being in possession of any class A or B drug or equipment involved in their manufacture, cultivation or distribution.
Officers said he was forbidden to possess more than one mobile phone and sim card, which must be registered.
The injunction also prevents him riding or being a passenger on any e-bike or scooter or any other type of two-wheeled motorised bike within Merseyside.
Ch Insp Duncan Swan said: "The prohibitions detailed in this injunction are widely known by our local officers and will be policed rigorously so if Mr Chapman breaches his prohibitions, we can act quickly to arrest him and put him back before the courts where he could receive a prison sentence."