Anne helps Jaguar Land Rover mark Halewood's 60th anniversary
- Published
The Princess Royal has been given a tour of a car factory to mark 60 years of manufacturing at the site.
The Halewood facility was opened by Ford in 1963, but now produces Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.
The firm said Princess Anne was given "exclusive insight" into how the site was being "reimagined as an all-electric manufacturing facility".
JLR Halewood operations director Trevor Leeks said the site was at the start of "an exciting new chapter".
He said the firm had been "delighted" to welcome the princess, "honoured guests and my fellow JLR family to celebrate our diamond anniversary year for car manufacturing at Halewood".
"While Halewood's history began 60 years ago under different ownership, many of our wonderful people have long connections through that era into today's stewardship under JLR," he added.
"We look forward to an exciting new chapter as the plant progresses at pace to an all-electric future, building the next generation of vehicles."
A JLR representative said during the visit, the princess also had a look round the Queen's Green Canopy Orchard, an on-site "orchard and sustainable eco-system" which was planted on site to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk