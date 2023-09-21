Ashley Dale: Man admits killing woman shot dead in garden
- Published
A man has admitted killing a woman who was shot dead in the back garden of her home.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 21 August last year.
James Witham, 41, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court but denied murdering Ms Dale, who was an environmental health worker for Knowsley Council.
Witham, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, is due to stand trial on 2 October.
Four other men, Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, Joseph Peers, 29, and Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, are also charged with Ms Dale's murder.
Ms Dale was one of three people shot dead within a week in Liverpool last year - with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her Dovecot home on 22 August and Sam Rimmer, 22, killed in Dingle on 16 August.