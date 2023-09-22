Woman rescued after falling into Liverpool's Albert Dock

Albert Dock, LiverpoolGoogle
Albert Dock is popular for its restaurants and bars

A woman has been rescued after falling into Liverpool's Albert Dock.

Emergency crews were called to area, popular for its restaurants and bars, at about 19:18 BST on Thursday and pulled the woman from the water.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue said she was then passed into the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman said a cordon was removed about an hour after the rescue, which involved two fire engines, a coastguard team and police.

