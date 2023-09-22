Cheshire M6 driver pulled over with cocaine worth £50k in bag

Mugshot of drug dealer Gary BooneCheshire Police
Gary Boone was found with half a kilo of the drug in his car

A driver stopped by police on the M6 in Cheshire with a sack of cocaine worth more than £50,000 has been jailed for four years.

Gary Boone was heading southbound near Knutsford when police pulled him over after a tip-off.

They found half a kilo of the drug, a wrap of cannabis, a mobile phone, cash and more cocaine in a sandwich bag.

The 60-year-old admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply at Chester Crown Court.

The court heard Boone, of Somerset, was pulled over in a grey Mazda CX-5 on the morning of Tuesday 4 July.

A police spokesman said: "It's clear that the drugs discovered during this traffic stop were destined for onward supply, but thanks to our officer's quick intervention, we have successfully taken a large amount of class A drugs off the street.

"I hope this sends a stark warning to others. No matter who you are, or where you are from, if you're planning to transport illegal drugs in Cheshire you will be caught and you will be brought to justice."

