Boy, 4, airlifted to hospital after fall from second-floor window
- Published
A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the second-floor window of a house, police have said.
Emergency services were called shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday to Hall Street in Southport.
The North West Air Ambulance airlifted the youngster to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said the boy suffered a head injury and was in a stable condition.
The force added that inquiries were continuing into the incident.
