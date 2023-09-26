Boy, 4, airlifted to hospital after fall from second-floor window

North West Air AmbulanceNWAA
The boy was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool

A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from the second-floor window of a house, police have said.

Emergency services were called shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday to Hall Street in Southport.

The North West Air Ambulance airlifted the youngster to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said the boy suffered a head injury and was in a stable condition.

The force added that inquiries were continuing into the incident.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.