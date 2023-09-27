Woman banned from touching parking meters in Liverpool
A woman has been banned from touching parking meters after being convicted of theft, police have said,
Jade Joynson, of Leeds Street, Liverpool, was convicted of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in Hawke Street on 22 June.
The 25-year-old was given the three-year banning order at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, the force said.
It stipulates Joynson cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Merseyside for three years.
PC Doreen Phillips said: "Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable.
"For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines.
"This banning order granted against Joynson reflects her criminal behaviour and cost to repair the parking meters.
"Should she breach the order then she could be imprisoned."
