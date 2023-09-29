M53 bus crash: School coach full of children overturns on motorway
- Published
A school coach has overturned on a motorway with an air ambulance called to the scene.
It happened on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 08:00 BST, National Highways said.
Calday Grange Grammar School, based in West Kirby, confirmed one of their school buses was involved and that it was "assisting students and families".
In a post on X, local councillor Sherin Akhtar said it had also been travelling to West Kirby Grammar School.
She said children were being taken to Arrowe Park Hospital.
Emergency services have been sent to the scene between junction 4 at Bebington and junction 5 in Hooton.
The section has been closed in both directions and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. Diversions have been put in place.
Merseyside Police said: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment."