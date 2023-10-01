M53 bus crash student was warm-hearted and wonderful, family says
- Published
The girl who died when a school bus overturned was "warm-hearted and wonderful", her family has said.
Jessica Baker, 15, and driver Stephen Shrimpton, 40, died when the vehicle hit a reservation on the M53 in Wirral on Friday.
The student's family said she was a keen rock-climber and "her untimely death has led to a massive void in our lives that will never be filled".
They also described her as a "devoted sister and loyal friend".
Simeon Clarke, her head teacher at West Kirby Grammar, described Jessica as "unassuming, polite and conscientious".
He said she was a "keen sportswoman" who had represented Wales in rock-climbing competitions.
"Unequivocally kind and empathetic, Jessica was a dedicated friend who was a well-liked and respected member of our school community," he added.
Her family said she also helped coach younger climbers and she would be "missed by many from not only school but also the climbing community across the country".
The coach had been carrying more than 50 students, from Cheshire, who attend West Kirby Grammar School and Calday Grange Grammar School, when the collision occurred at about 08:00 BST near junction 5 at Hooton.
Four passengers remain in hospital in a stable condition while 13 others reported minor injuries.
In a fundraiser for Mr Shrimpton's funeral, his family said the father-of-two had suffered a medical issue while driving.
Police said post-mortem examinations are due to be conducted to establish the cause of both deaths.
The coach had been in a convoy of buses carrying other students, who saw the incident.
Labour MP Margaret Greenwood, whose Wirral West constituency includes both schools, told BBC Breakfast "this will be profoundly traumatic for those children".
"The schools are working incredibly hard to support them. It's going to be a very, very difficult time for everybody for quite some time to come."
Ms Greenwood added there had been "so much panic" among parents after the crash as they tried to find out about their children's condition.
"I know that people will be doing a lot to support their children this weekend and in the coming days and weeks to come to terms with what is a really devastating incident."
The MP, who has met pupils from both schools on previous occasions, described them as "very tightly-knit school communities" and said that prayers had been said in local churches for those involved.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.