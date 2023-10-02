Jack Caddick: Speeding driver who killed woman in crash jailed
A speeding driver who was travelling at twice the limit when he crashed and killed a female passenger has been jailed.
Jack Caddick, 27, crashed head-on with another car in Great Crosby, Merseyside, on 28 August 2021.
His passenger Claudia Forden, 22, was killed after Caddick reached speeds of 63-68mph on a 30mph (48km/h) road.
He was jailed for eight years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court.
Caddick's red Mercedes C220 hit the Honda CRV at about 13:30 BST as he tried to negotiate a bend on Little Crosby Road.
A police spokesman said the crash happened after he ended up on the opposite side of the road.
A second passenger in the Mercedes and a passenger in the Honda suffered serious injuries. They were a woman aged in her 20s and a man in his 60s.
Det Sgt Andy Roper said: "The decisions made by Caddick on that afternoon have left a grieving family devastated and two people with serious injuries.
"Although no sentence can repair the devastation of what happened, we hope it does at least provide some comfort as her family and friends continue to come to terms with the heart-breaking loss.
"Having collected Claudia and her friend from a nearby address, Caddick's manner of driving and speed drastically changed, and this decision had catastrophic consequences."
Caddick, of Georgia Close, Bootle, was also disqualified from driving for eight years and eight months in Friday's sentencing hearing.