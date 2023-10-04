Lucy Letby: Corporate manslaughter probe at Chester hospital
- Published
A police force has confirmed it is carrying out a corporate manslaughter investigation at the hospital where child serial killer Lucy Letby worked.
The former nurse, 33, was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced to a whole life order.
Cheshire Police said the latest investigation was in the early stages.
Det Supt Simon Blackwell said the police inquiry would focus on the indictment period of the charges for Letby from June 2015 to June 2016.
He said the investigation would consider areas "including senior leadership and decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place".
"At this stage we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter," he added.
He added that the force was "unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time".
"We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process," he said.
"You will be notified of any further updates in due course."
Letby, who lodged an appeal against her convictions last month, is due to face a retrial next year on an outstanding charge of attempting to murder a baby girl.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk