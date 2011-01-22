Image caption Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident at about 1420 GMT

Four workers have died in an industrial accident at an offshore engineering firm in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to Claxton Engineering in the North River Road area at about 1420 GMT.

The BBC understands four people suffered fatal injuries when a steel structure fell or tilted onto them.

A police inquiry has been started by the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT) working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

'Tragic event'

MIT Det Ch Insp Neil Luckett said: "This is a tragic event and we will be working closely with the HSE to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"This may be a lengthy process. Our thoughts are with the families of the men who died today."

Claxton Engineering Services Limited issued a statement saying the accident happened on part of the site where "construction work on a new facility is being carried out by external contractors".

The firm added: "The company is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"Everybody at Claxton is deeply saddened by what has occurred... and the company's thoughts and sympathy are with the families of the four men."

The Great Yarmouth-based company Claxton provides engineering services to the offshore drilling industry.

It was founded in 1985 and has offices in Aberdeen and Dubai.