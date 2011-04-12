Norfolk's Chilean X-Factor star Charlie Bick eliminated
- Published
Norfolk's singing hope in the 2011 Chilean X-Factor competition has been eliminated from the live finals.
Charlie Bick, from Methwold, near Thetford, had made it through to the second round of the TV talent show on Monday, 11 April, with his band Aduana.
However, 19-year-old Charlie, along with bandmates Paulina and Camila, fell short of votes with their cover of the Black Eyed Peas song I Gotta Feeling.
The group commented on Facebook: "Thank you very much for everything."
"We will always be immensely grateful for your support and love," they added.
Charlie's father David Bick, who lives in Norfolk, said that his son "had a lot of fun doing it."
The former choirboy, who is currently studying Spanish in Santiago, decided to apply for the Chilean version of the global talent show after he was heard singing in a bathroom.